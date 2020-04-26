Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €13.00 ($15.12) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DEQ. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.66 ($24.02).

ETR DEQ opened at €12.06 ($14.02) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.85 and a 200-day moving average of €22.80. The firm has a market cap of $745.11 million and a PE ratio of 6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €9.47 ($11.01) and a 1-year high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

