Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Down 5.5%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.54, 3,785,123 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,456,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heat Biologics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Heat Biologics worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

