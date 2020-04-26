Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Down 5.5%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) traded down 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.54, 3,785,123 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,456,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.
