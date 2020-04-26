Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 2,701,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,833,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

SID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

