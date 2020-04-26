Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) dropped 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.77, approximately 2,188,292 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,122,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

VSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The firm has a market cap of $768.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 29.96% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 5,498 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $60,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,821.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 59,978 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $545,200.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,862.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 528,797 shares of company stock worth $5,088,457. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

