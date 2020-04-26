EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Price Down 6%

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 7,230,196 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,267,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $766.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 535.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

