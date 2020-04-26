BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Down 6.5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.30, approximately 5,426,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,739,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

BRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Get BRF alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,817,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BRF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 1,150,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after buying an additional 646,893 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,217,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after buying an additional 526,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.