Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Down 5%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) shares were down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 5,360,006 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,734,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

In related news, major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,254,424 shares of company stock worth $185,460 over the last three months.

Document Security Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

