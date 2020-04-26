ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.48 and last traded at $27.66, approximately 8,930,141 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,760,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on ONEOK from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.37.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

