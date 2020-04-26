iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Down 5.2%

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $17.10, 3,135,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,805,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,711,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ILF)

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heat Biologics Shares Down 5.5%
Heat Biologics Shares Down 5.5%
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Stock Price Down 6.9%
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Stock Price Down 6.9%
Vivint Solar Trading Down 6.8%
Vivint Solar Trading Down 6.8%
EnLink Midstream Stock Price Down 6%
EnLink Midstream Stock Price Down 6%
BRF Shares Down 6.5%
BRF Shares Down 6.5%
Document Security Systems Stock Price Down 5%
Document Security Systems Stock Price Down 5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report