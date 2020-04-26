iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Down 5.2%

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $17.10, 3,135,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,805,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,711,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.