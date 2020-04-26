NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Up 5%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $29.73, approximately 812,502 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 909,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.77 and a beta of 0.98.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $141,705,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $24,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,764,000 after buying an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,489,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

