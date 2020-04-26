Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) were up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 2,620,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,599,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Prospect Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,352,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,517,584.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,767,468 shares of company stock worth $55,100,052. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

