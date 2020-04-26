ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Trading Down 5.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $21.31, approximately 3,834,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 1,603,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0332 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)
ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.
