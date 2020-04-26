ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Trading Down 5.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $21.31, approximately 3,834,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 1,603,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0332 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.69% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

