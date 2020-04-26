$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $12.69 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,266,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,358,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,403 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $7,304,000. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

