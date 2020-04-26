$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.27. Servicemaster Global reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SERV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of SERV stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Deborah H. Caplan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

