Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Trading 5% Higher

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.30, 139,662 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 154,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPAA shares. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $222.08 million, a PE ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

