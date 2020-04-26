Zacks: Analysts Set $9.00 Target Price for RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RF Industries an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of RFIL opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.75.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. RF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other RF Industries news, CFO Mark Turfler sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $30,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald T. Garland purchased 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $139,358.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RF Industries (RFIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.