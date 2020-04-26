-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

Shares of INTT opened at $2.97 on Friday. inTest has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

inTest Company Profile

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

