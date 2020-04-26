Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Up 5%

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) rose 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.92 and last traded at $22.77, approximately 272,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 682,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $93,640.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $27,817.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,006,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,606,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock worth $79,018,241. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.