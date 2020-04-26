Zacks: Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Vector Group an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,433,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $3,070,250. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 195,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Vector Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Vector Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vector Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

