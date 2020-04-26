Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Given $48.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cannae an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. ValuEngine raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $30.24 on Friday. Cannae has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

