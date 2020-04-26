TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Given $6.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TrustCo Bank Corp NY an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRST. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.