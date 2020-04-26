EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.46, approximately 531,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 469,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

EVOP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 over the last 90 days. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EVO Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

