Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.11 and last traded at $97.63, 240,600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 512,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGND. Argus lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $692,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,833 shares in the company, valued at $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $43,461.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,190.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,048 shares of company stock worth $257,359 and sold 16,936 shares worth $1,728,908. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

