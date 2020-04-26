Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Trading Up 5.2%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.59, approximately 6,424,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,313,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, April 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.06.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,702 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

