Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.20, approximately 109,922 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 283,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

MN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $49.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Manning and Napier’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning and Napier stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 5.57% of Manning and Napier worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

