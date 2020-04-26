OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.39, approximately 162,782 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 242,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

OCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 27,216 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $61,508.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,017.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

