Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.76 and last traded at $99.50, 268,849 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 686,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

