EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Up 5.3%

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.15, approximately 542,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 734,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $286.44 million, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.69.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.17 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 346,812 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 514,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

