EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Price Up 5.3%

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.15, approximately 542,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 734,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.
EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.
The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $286.44 million, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,680,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 346,812 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,453,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 514,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,958 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
