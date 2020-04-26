HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 5.3% Higher

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.21, 2,761,263 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,341,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Get HUYA alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in HUYA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,857,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after buying an additional 118,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.