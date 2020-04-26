1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.27, approximately 214,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 108,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 91,061.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.