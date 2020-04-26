Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.16, 320,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 482,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $146.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,792.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Novak sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $52,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

