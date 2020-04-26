Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 122,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 45,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Centric Brands by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the third quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Centric Brands by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centric Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Centric Brands by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

