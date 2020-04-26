Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.64, 2,618,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,515,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,398,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $73,988,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 836,383 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $41,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,805,000 after purchasing an additional 114,376 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.