Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.88 and last traded at $121.53, approximately 825,164 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 910,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. BidaskClub raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

