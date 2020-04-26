Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.66, approximately 1,519,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,899,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

CERS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cerus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Get Cerus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $870.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 112.64% and a negative net margin of 95.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,795.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,260.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cerus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,225,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 98,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cerus by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerus by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.