Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.36, 123,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 193,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTPH. Gabelli downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. G.Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.68) by $2.93. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 181.52% and a negative net margin of 950.18%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

