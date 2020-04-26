Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Trading 5.4% Higher

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $42.60, 490,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 652,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,988.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,616.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

