DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.51, 133,771 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 224,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several analysts have commented on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DHI Group Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DHI Group news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia purchased 54,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $148,797.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,427 shares in the company, valued at $326,357.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 682.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.