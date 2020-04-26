Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading 5.5% Higher

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.53, 603,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 815,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $469.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.34 and a quick ratio of 11.34.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,051 shares of company stock worth $330,561. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $40,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,463,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $8,606,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

