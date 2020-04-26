Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.64. NuStar Energy posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.20. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Robert J. Munch bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $54,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary Rose Brown bought 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,002.90. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,283.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 86,645 shares of company stock valued at $624,923. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,361,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,822,000 after buying an additional 2,640,278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

