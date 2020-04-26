Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.89, 186,640 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 241,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $220.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,803,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

