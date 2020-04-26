Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of SOI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $279.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

