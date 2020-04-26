$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

NYSE CR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. Crane has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crane by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.