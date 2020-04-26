Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.09. Apache reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

