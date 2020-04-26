PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) were up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.71, approximately 125,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 138,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PQG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on PQ Group from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PQ Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.99.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Belgacem Chariag purchased 53,500 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $556,400.00. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 377,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in PQ Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

