$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $68,798,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,749,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 384,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aareal Bank Given a €27.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Aareal Bank Given a €27.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Metro a €9.80 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Metro a €9.80 Price Target
Warburg Research Reiterates €56.50 Price Target for Basf
Warburg Research Reiterates €56.50 Price Target for Basf
Commerzbank Given a €5.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Commerzbank Given a €5.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Commerzbank a €2.50 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Commerzbank a €2.50 Price Target
Corestate Capital Given a €50.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts
Corestate Capital Given a €50.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report