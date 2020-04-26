$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $68,798,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,749,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,187,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after purchasing an additional 384,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

