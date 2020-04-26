Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Trading Up 5.5%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.73, approximately 1,049,796 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,579,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

