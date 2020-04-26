Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Trading Up 5.5%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.73, approximately 1,049,796 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,579,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.
The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
