Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $5.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $10.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 61.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 31.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 154,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.7% during the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 264,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

