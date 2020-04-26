Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 414.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SciPlay worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SciPlay Corp has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SciPlay from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

