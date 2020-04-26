Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MDF opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.82. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

