Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) PT Lowered to C$3.50

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MDF opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.82. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Company Profile

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediagrif Interactive Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in SciPlay Corp
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in SciPlay Corp
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies PT Lowered to C$3.50
Mediagrif Interactive Technologies PT Lowered to C$3.50
Kirkland Lake Gold Price Target Raised to C$64.00
Kirkland Lake Gold Price Target Raised to C$64.00
Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Keyera a C$22.00 Price Target
Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Keyera a C$22.00 Price Target
Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keyera
Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keyera
Kelt Exploration PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bank Financial
Kelt Exploration PT Lowered to C$2.25 at National Bank Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report